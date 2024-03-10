Allen (back) saw a specialist in Arizona on Friday and remains without a firm timetable for a return to game action, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The young shortstop last saw Cactus League action March 1 due to what has been described as a mild back strain. However, the issue has lingered enough for Allen to have to seek out a medical consultation. Allen received some treatment Friday, and the Athletics remain hopeful he'll be able to resume baseball activities Monday with a return to game action shortly thereafter.