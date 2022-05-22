Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Allen was promoted from Las Vegas on Wednesday and will return there after going 0-for-4 in two appearances for the A's. He's unlikely to have much of a role in the majors while Oakland's infield remains in good health.
