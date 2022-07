Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Allen will retreat to the bench for the series finale after going 2-for-15 with two runs while starting in each of the past four contests. The 23-year-old rookie is slashing an unremarkable .196/.271/.268 in 107 plate appearances on the season, but he should be in decent shape to hold on to a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break while the 31-61 Athletics continue to embrace a rebuild.