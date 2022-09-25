Allen is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Allen is hitting .233/.303/.233 with zero home runs and two steals over his last 10 games. Ernie Clement will start at shortstop and hit ninth.
