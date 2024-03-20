Allen (back) started at shortstop in a Cactus League tie with the Diamondbacks on Monday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.
The game marked Allen's first game action since March 1 due to a back strain. The fact he was able to jump right back into playing defense was certainly encouraging, and Allen appears set to play out the string of remaining Cactus League games before opening the season as the everyday shortstop.
