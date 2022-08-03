site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Nick Allen: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Allen started the past four contests and will head to the bench after going 2-for-11 with two doubles and an RBI. Tony Kemp will shift to the keystone while Chad Pinder starts in left field.
