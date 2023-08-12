Allen went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Nationals.

The slick-fielding shortstop extended his hitting streak to a modest five games while also swiping a bag for the third straight game. Allen is still trying to prove he can contribute with his bat in the majors, and over his last 10 games he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with two homers, three steals, four runs and five RBI -- a massive improvement on his career .206/.253/.286 slash line in roughly a season's worth of playing time with the A's over the last two years.