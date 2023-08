Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Aledmys Diaz will step in at shortstop after Allen had started each of the past five games. Allen is maintaining a .262/.304/.415 slash line with three home runs and three stolen bases since the beginning of August, and though his production hasn't been anything eye-popping, it should be enough for the 24-year-old to hold down a near-everyday role for the remainder of the season.