Allen went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Allen picked up both of his RBI on a late single, sending Chad Pinder and Cristian Pache to the plate. The shortstop has played in four games since June 21 and has a hit in three of them while only striking out once during that span. Allen may be earning himself some more playing time as he is slashing .273/.429/.636 this month.