Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced that Allen will platoon with Aledmys Diaz at shortstop to start the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Allen will be in the lineup against left-handed pitching, while Diaz will see the bulk of the playing time against righties. Allen has enjoyed a solid spring training with a .310/.432/.448 slash over 13 games, but the slick-fielding infielder posted just a .547 OPS in his 100 games with Oakland over 326 plate appearances. Allen's defense gives him a chance to be a strong option up the middle, but it's doubtful that will bring any fantasy significance.