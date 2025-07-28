Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Back in lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kurtz (lower body) is starting at first base and batting second against the Mariners on Monday.
Kurtz was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Astros while managing some lower-body fatigue. The 22-year-old first baseman has put it together at the plate and is in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak, highlighted by his 6-for-6 performance with four home runs, eight RBI and six runs against Houston on Friday.
