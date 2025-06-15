Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-2 victory at Kansas City.

The 22-year-old rookie gave the Athletics a 3-2 lead with his 411-foot homer off Royals reliever Carlos Estevez in the ninth inning. This marks Kurtz's first homer since returning from a hip injury June 9, as he's now batting .142 (3-for-21) with no walks since that date. Overall, the Athletics first baseman is slashing .235/.295/.435 with six homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored across 129 total plate appearances.