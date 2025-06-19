Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Belts another ninth-inning homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, an additional RBI and a double in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Kurtz notched an RBI single in the sixth inning and added a solo blast to center field in the ninth. The long ball was Kurtz's third in his past four games, and all three have come in the ninth frame. The rookie slugger has collected his homers in bunches this season -- of his other five home runs, four came in a four-game span in late May.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Belts another clutch homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Bashes game-winning homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Resting on getaway day•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Returns from injured list•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Rakes in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•