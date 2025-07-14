Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win against Toronto.

Kurtz doubled and scored a run in the third inning before ripping a two-run shot in the fifth. After hitting one home run in his first 23 MLB contests, the rookie slugger has gone deep 16 times over his last 35 games. Kurtz hit five homers during the Athletics' nine-game homestand to close out the first half. He owns a .257/.333/.558 through 234 plate appearances.