Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Goes deep twice in loss

Kurtz went 3-for-6 with two homers, three total RBI, three total runs scored and a walk in Monday's 15-14 loss to Milwaukee.

Kurtz electrified Las Vegas Ballpark, connecting on a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth inning before demolishing a 447-foot, two-run homer to right field in the 10th inning of Monday's back-and-forth affair. The first baseman has now homered in consecutive games and launched six long balls over his past 10 contests. The 23-year-old has blossomed into one of the most feared hitters in the sport, slashing .282/.434/.521 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 48 RBI, 45 runs and seven stolen bases across 65 games.