Kurtz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Kurtz stretched the Athletics' lead to 9-1 in the eighth inning with the first homer of his big-league career. Aside from a lack of power, his bat has looked major-league ready since his April 23 call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Kurtz is batting .281 with a .732 OPS, six RBI, six runs scored, one double and one triple over his first 17 games in the majors while handling a starting role at first base.