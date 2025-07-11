Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings win over Atlanta.

Kurtz tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning, answering Ozzie Albies' solo shot from the previous frame. Over the last six games, Kurtz has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with three homers, three doubles and eight RBI. He's up to 15 homers in 55 contests this season, which is all the more impressive considering he didn't hit a long ball over his first 16 big-league games. He's added a .246/.324/.528 slash line, 40 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight doubles and one triple across 222 plate appearances.