Kurtz hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Kurtz was on the bench to begin this game against tough southpaw Tarik Skubal. Prior to Monday, Kurtz had gone 0-for-10 with two walks and four strikeouts over three games versus the Mariners. He was able to make an impact when he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, providing the Athletics' last runs of the game. The rookie first baseman is up to 27 long balls, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .308/398/.640 slash line through 91 contests this season, with his homer Monday being the 100th hit of his big-league career.