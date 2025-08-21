Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Twins.

Kurtz extended the A's lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning with a 425-foot blast off Michael Tonkin, his 26th this season. With his two knocks Thursday, the rookie first-baseman extended his hitting streak to six games -- he's gone 11-for-21 (.524) with three homers in that span. Kurtz has positioned himself as the rookie-of-the-year favorite by slashing .315/.404/.650 with 68 RBI and 65 runs scored across 367 plate appearances.