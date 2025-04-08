Kurtz is hitting .412 (14-for-37) with four home runs in eight games for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Kurtz's assignment to Triple-A is notable, as all the other top college hitters from the 2024 draft class (aside from Cam Smith), were assigned to Double-A. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz impressed in spring training with the Athletics, putting up a .973 OPS with two home runs and a 5:7 K:BB, and hasn't slowed down. His strong start to the season could see him called up earlier rather than later as a result.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Receives Triple-A assignment•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: X-rays negative on hand•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Hit by pitch, exits game•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Invited to spring training•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Finishes 2024 on high note•