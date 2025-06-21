Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Kurtz took a break from his recent stretch of late homers, instead delivering a first-inning blast Friday. He's gone deep five times during his six-game hitting streak, accounting for half of his 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman has added a .252/.307/.526 slash line, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored over his first 150 plate appearances in the majors.