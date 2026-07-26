Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Launches 21st homer

Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Twins.

Kurtz returned from a thumb injury Saturday, but he stayed cold at the plate. When he went deep Sunday, he snapped an 0-for-25 stretch at the plate, which dated back to July 3. The first baseman should be able to turn things around, though his 32.1 percent strikeout rate is an obvious flaw, especially since he's struck out 17 times over nine contests in July. Kurtz is batting .264 with a .901 OPS, 21 homers, 69 RBI, 62 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases over 94 games this season.