Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Launches two homers in win

Kurtz went 3-for-4 with two homers, five total RBI and a walk in Monday's 11-2 win over the Pirates.

Kurtz put together a monster performance, lacing a two-run line-drive homer in the second inning before launching a towering three-run shot in the eighth, with both blasts going to the opposite field. The first baseman has had his power stroke working of late, blasting seven homers over his past eight games while recording two multi-homer performances during that stretch. Monday's outburst pushed Kurtz's season numbers to a .293 average with a 1.006 OPS, 18 homers, 57 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases across 71 contests.