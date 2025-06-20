Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Kurtz has found a taste for clutch power lately, delivering four homers over the last five games, all in the ninth inning or later. His blast Thursday was a walk-off homer against Josh Hader in the 10th. The hot hitting has Kurtz up to a .252/.308/.511 slash line for the year, and he's added nine homers, 23 RBI, 17 runs scored, five doubles and one triple over 37 contests. He's batting .270 (10-for-37) over nine games since he returned from a hip injury.