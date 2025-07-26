Kurtz became the first rookie in MLB history with four home runs in a single game in Friday's 15-3 win over the Astros. He went 6-for-6 and added a double, eight RBI and six runs scored in the contest.

The Athletics' rout in the win helped Kurtz become the 20th overall member of the four-homer-game club. His first homer came in the second inning, a two-run blast that padded the lead to 5-0. He added an RBI double in the fourth before turning up the power late with solo shots in the sixth and eighth frames. Kurtz capped the historic performance with a three-run homer off position player Cooper Hummel in the ninth. In addition to becoming the first rookie to post a four-homer game in the majors, Kurtz also tied the single-game record for total bases with 19, tying the mark Shawn Green established in his own four-homer performance for the Dodgers on May 23, 2002. Kurtz is on an incredible tear with nine homers during his current 12-game hitting streak, during which he has hit .553 (26-for-47) with 20 RBI. Overall, the 22-year-old is slashing .305/.374/.686 with 23 homers, 59 RBI, 45 runs scored and two stolen bases across 66 games this season.