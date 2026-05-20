Kurtz went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, five RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-6 victory versus the Angels.

Kurtz plated the first run of the game with a single in the third inning. He added a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. The five RBI were a season high for Kurtz and marked the second-highest total of his career, behind the eight runs he drove in during his historic four-homer performance last July. He's been hot in May, batting .328 with three homers, 13 runs, 19 RBI and three stolen bases through 17 contests.