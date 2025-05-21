Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Kurtz's blast gave the Athletics a short-lived 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. This was his second homer of the season, though he went 0-for-20 with one walk and seven strikeouts over six games since his first long ball May 13 versus the Dodgers. That slump has him down to a .222/.270/.346 slash line over 24 games in the majors. With the A's in the AL West cellar, it's likely Kurtz will continue to get the opportunity to learn on the fly in the majors, though any prolonged slump could cost him at-bats versus left-handed pitchers more frequently.