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Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Ramping up baseball activities

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kurtz (thumb), who was cleared to begin a hitting progression and fielded grounders Monday, could return from the injured list as early as this weekend against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This is a clear step in the right direction for Kurtz, who hadn't been able to ramp up his activity much until Monday due to a right thumb capsule sprain. The club will keep a close eye on the 23-year-old as the week progresses, and while manager Mark Kotsay did note there's a chance Kurtz could return for the A's weekend series, he admits this may be a bit of an optimistic timeline.

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