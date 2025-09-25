Kurtz went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during the Athletics' 11-5 loss to the Astros.

The Athletics trailed by as many as 10 runs in Thursday's contest, but Kurtz gave the home fans something to cheer for with a solo homer in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth. It was Kurtz's third multi-homer game of the season, and his 35 long shots leads all rookies and is 12th most in the majors. He has a 1.010 OPS in 477 plate appearances this season, which ranks second in the majors behind Aaron Judge (1.140).