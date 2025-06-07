Kurtz (hip) will embark on a rehab assignment Saturday with Single-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz was placed on the 10-day injured list May 25 due to a strained left hip flexor. He's expected to be activated off the IL ahead of Monday's game against the Angels, but he'll test his hip in Single-A before returning to the majors. Kurtz went 7-for-17 with four home runs and nine RBI in the five games prior to his injury.