Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Swats 19th homer

Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

Kurtz had looked a little human, going just 4-for-19 (.211) with a 4:12 BB:K over the previous five games. He got back to his power-hitting ways in this contest, lifting a seventh-inning homer that ended up being the Athletics' last scoring play of the game. The first baseman is up to 19 homers, 61 RBI, 56 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple while batting .290 with a .995 OPS through 77 games this year.