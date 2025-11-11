Kurtz was named the American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Kurtz was the clear frontrunner for the award, which was only confirmed when the results showed he received all 30 first-place votes. He becomes the eighth player in Athletics history to bring home Rookie of the Year honors. Kurtz slashed .290/.383/.619 with 36 home runs, 86 RBI, two stolen bases and 90 runs scored in 117 games during his rookie campaign.