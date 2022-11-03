Ruiz was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The right-hander finished the season in the majors but won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Ruiz appeared in 14 games out of the bullpen last season and had a 7.11 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 19 innings.
