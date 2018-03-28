Athletics' Norge Ruiz: Working back from elbow soreness
Ruiz gave up two runs in six innings in major-league spring training games with six strikeouts. He was eased back into action after finishing the 2017 season with elbow discomfort, OaklandClubhouse reports.
Ruiz was a disappointment last season after the former top prospect in Cuba signed with Oakland. He had a 5.17 ERA with just a 24:12 K:BB ratio in 34.2 innings at High-A despite being much older than most of his competition. Still, it may have taken him awhile to adjust to the U.S. and an injured elbow could have been a factor. He's a prospect to watch to see if he rebounds dramatically in 2018. He'll likely begin the season again at High-A.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...