Ruiz gave up two runs in six innings in major-league spring training games with six strikeouts. He was eased back into action after finishing the 2017 season with elbow discomfort, OaklandClubhouse reports.

Ruiz was a disappointment last season after the former top prospect in Cuba signed with Oakland. He had a 5.17 ERA with just a 24:12 K:BB ratio in 34.2 innings at High-A despite being much older than most of his competition. Still, it may have taken him awhile to adjust to the U.S. and an injured elbow could have been a factor. He's a prospect to watch to see if he rebounds dramatically in 2018. He'll likely begin the season again at High-A.