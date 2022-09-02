Ruiz (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against the Nationals, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Handed a 5-3 lead when he entered in the 10th inning, Ruiz ultimately surrendered a game-winning three-run home run to Joey Meneses after conceding an RBI single to Keibert Ruiz earlier in the frame. It was the latest big-league debacle for the Athletics' rookie reliever, who's now allowed at least three earned runs in three of his first four appearances with Oakland since making his debut Aug. 19.