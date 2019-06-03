Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Breaks out with three-hit effort
Grossman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Grossman's 377-foot solo shot to right in the second opened the scoring on the day for the Athletics and served as his first homer since April 30. The 29-year-old outfielder has struggled at the plate overall this season, although he's been a bit more successful of late. Factoring in Sunday's production, Grossman is hitting .276 (8-for-29) over his last seven games, a stretch that includes a pair of multi-hit efforts.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Productive day in win•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Late addition to lineup•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Moves to bench•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Added to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...