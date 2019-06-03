Grossman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Grossman's 377-foot solo shot to right in the second opened the scoring on the day for the Athletics and served as his first homer since April 30. The 29-year-old outfielder has struggled at the plate overall this season, although he's been a bit more successful of late. Factoring in Sunday's production, Grossman is hitting .276 (8-for-29) over his last seven games, a stretch that includes a pair of multi-hit efforts.