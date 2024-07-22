Stripling (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander completed five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and worked up to 52 pitches. It was Stripling's third rehab outing overall, and if he emerges from the early-week bullpen session without setbacks, it's possible he makes just one more start for an affiliate to build up his pitch count before activation is deemed appropriate.
