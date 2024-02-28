Stripling (finger) threw a side session Tuesday but remains without a firm timetable for his Cactus League debut, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was scratched from Monday's start against the Diamondbacks because of a cut on his right index finger, which was described as minor by manager Mark Kotsay. Stripling did feel well enough to throw Tuesday's side session, so his delayed spring debut should come at some point in the near future.