Stripling (finger) threw a side session Tuesday but remains without a firm timetable for his Cactus League debut, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was scratched from Monday's start against the Diamondbacks because of a cut on his right index finger, which was described as minor by manager Mark Kotsay. Stripling did feel well enough to throw Tuesday's side session, so his delayed spring debut should come at some point in the near future.
More News
-
Athletics' Ross Stripling: First spring turn pushed back•
-
Athletics' Ross Stripling: Excited about new pitch•
-
Athletics' Ross Stripling: Lands in Oakland via trade•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Exercises player option for 2024•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Struggles in bulk role•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Reinstated from injured list•