Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Mets on Sunday, his third straight game with a two-bagger.

The rookie filled in at DH on Sunday and continued to put good wood on the ball after also belting doubles Thursday and Saturday. Langeliers' .211/.233/.386 slash line over his first 120 big-league plate appearances leaves plenty to be desired, but he's now laced 13 of his 24 hits for extra bases.