Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI Thursday against the Nationals.

Langeliers led off the fifth inning with his third career homer. Five frames later, he delivered a two-RBI double that gave Oakland a short-lived lead. Entering the game, Langeliers was hitless across his last 13 at-bats with seven strikeouts. In 58 big-league plate appearances, Langeliers has maintained a .232/.241/.518 with a 43.1 percent strikeout rate.