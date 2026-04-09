Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Langeliers started each of the Athletics' first 11 games of the season, so he's earned a breather for Thursday's matinee in the Bronx. The A's will turn to Austin Wynns at catcher in the rubber match.
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