Langeliers is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Detroit, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
It's a day game after a night game, so it's a natural spot for Langeliers to get a breather. Manny Pina is catching Hogan Harris.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sitting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Productive night in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Knocks critical homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not in Wednesday's lineup•