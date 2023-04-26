Langelier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's defeat to the Angels.
Langeliers kicked off the fifth inning with a no-doubter to left center field to bring the A's within 4-2. It was his second home run in three games and his fifth on the year. The 25-year-old is now tied for second among catchers in homers and is slashing .222/.300/.458 with 11 RBI, 11 runs and a 5:21 BB:K over 80 plate appearances.
