Langeliers went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Langeliers smashed a go-ahead shot, his 28th homer of the year, in the 10th inning to give the Athletics the lead. Since returning from the injured list on June 30, the slugging backstop has been on an absolute tear in the power department. Langeliers has now homered in three consecutive outings, and he's batting .309 with 18 big flies, 11 doubles and 33 RBI over his last 40 contests.