Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Langeliers has homered four times over his last five games, giving him 18 long balls on the year. He's flipped a switch since the All-Star break, batting .391 (18-for-46) across his last 12 contests while racking up 12 RBI in that span. The catcher is up to a .253/.308/.495 slash line through 78 games this season and should continue to handle a majority of the work behind the dish for the Athletics.