Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The Athletics are playing their second afternoon game in a row, and Langeliers has now checked out of the lineup for both contests. The team hasn't indicated that Langeliers is nursing an injury, so the consecutive absences could stem from a desire to manage his workloads. While serving as a catcher or designated hitter, Langeliers has started in 101 of the Athletics' first 139 games of the season.
