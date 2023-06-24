Langeliers went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a go-ahead solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Langeliers had posted an anemic .119/.159/.167 slash line and 33.3 percent strikeout rate in the 12 games since his last homer June 6, so Friday's production was considered a breakout effort. The struggling backstop's ninth-inning solo shot to left proved the difference in the game and locked in his first multi-hit effort since June 3.