Langeliers went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Langeliers had gone just 1-for-15 over his last five games, though he homered in three of the four games before that. The catcher's sixth-inning blast Friday put the Athletics ahead for good. He's up to 21 long balls with 60 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases, 17 doubles, four triples and a .202/.264/.407 slash line through 129 contests overall.