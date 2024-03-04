Langeliers went 1-for-2 with a walk in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The 26-year-old backstop came into the game with just one single across his first 11 spring plate appearances, so Sunday's showing was actually a step up. Langeliers impressively popped 45 extra-base hits, including 22 home runs, across 135 games in 2023, but he mustered a .205 average and .268 on-base percentage in the process. A 29.2 percent strikeout rate, 48.9 percent flyball rate and .246 BABIP all had a prominent hand in the struggles, but despite the presence of Tyler Soderstrom as a left-handed option behind the dish, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com still projects Langeliers to handle the bulk of the Athletics' catching duties in 2024.