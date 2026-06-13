Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Opens scoring with homer

Langeliers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Langeliers is batting just .235 (12-for-51) over his last 11 games, but he has five homers in that span. The catcher's blast Friday opened the scoring in the fifth inning. He's hitting .281 with an .883 OPS, 18 homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base across 63 contests this season. Langeliers leads the Athletics in homers and is now tied for first with Colorado's Hunter Goodman for long balls by catchers this season.