Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Opens scoring with homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Langeliers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Langeliers is batting just .235 (12-for-51) over his last 11 games, but he has five homers in that span. The catcher's blast Friday opened the scoring in the fifth inning. He's hitting .281 with an .883 OPS, 18 homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base across 63 contests this season. Langeliers leads the Athletics in homers and is now tied for first with Colorado's Hunter Goodman for long balls by catchers this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!